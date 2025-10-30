This pop rock track features a fast, driving tempo with intricate, rhythmic guitar riffs leading the arrangement, The upbeat groove is layered with melodic, instantly catchy choruses enhanced by lush vocal harmonies in the backing vocals, A bright, clean guitar solo punctuates the bridge, with energetic drums and bass propelling the lively feel throughout





Loving you Isn't the right thing to do How can I ever change things That I feel? If I could Baby, I'd give you my world How can I When you won't take it from me? You can grow your own way Grow your own way You can call it Another lonely day You can grow your own way Grow your own way Tell me why Everything turned around Packing up Shacking up is all you want to do If I could Baby, I'd give you my world Open up Everything's waiting for you You can grow your own way Grow your own way You can call it Another lonely day You can grow your own way Grow your own way You can grow your own way Grow your own way You can call it Another lonely day Another lonely day You can grow your own way Grow your own way You can call it Another lonely day You can grow your own way You can call it Another lonely day You can grow your own way