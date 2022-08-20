The Book of Genesis, Chapters 3 Through 7, KJV

Genesis, chapters 3 through 7. Fallen angels lay with women, polluting humanity and birthing giants, the nephilim. God is angered by his polluted creation and by man's wickedness and decides to destroy all (contaminated) life, but, He finds Noah and his offspring free from the genetic pollution of the fallen angels and commands Noah to build an ark to survive the coming flood, and to include two of every kind and sufficient food for all aboard the ark to survive. Following God's commands, Noah becomes the first prepper in his way, and through him, God allows humankind to continue to survive on earth. Have a great day, and God bless you. Tomorrow is Sabbath so the reading will likely be from 1 Chronicles chapter 29, which is King David's prayer to God as he turns the kingdom of Israel over to his son Solomon.