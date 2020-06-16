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193 – Samson - God's Receptacle with David Carrico - 10-18-2015
FOJC Radio
FOJC Radio
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87 views • June 16, 2020

193 - Samson - God's Receptacle with David Carrico - 10-18-2015

Updated Nov 2026


Remnant Gathering

Are you discerning the signs of the times? We all need to open our eyes as things are getting worse and so many are lost. This thought provoking teaching will be continued in the future.


The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.


FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "


Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com

" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "


RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios

Subscribe:



• YOU TUBE Channel: www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233

• Doctrine of Christ YT Channel: www.youtube.com/@TheDoctrineOfChrist24

• RUMBLE CHANNEL: www.rumble.com/c/FOJCRadio #bible

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer #podcast

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio www.fojcradio.com/podcasts #podcast

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault

• RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios


Resources:

www.fojcradio.com/our-books-dvds-more/books-booklets-cell-group-bible-studies/




Always check our website for up to date contact information

If you would like to reach out to the ministry you can here:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone: 812-566-1060

Email: [email protected]

Site: www.fojcradio.com


#TruthIsAPerson

#CrossDoctrineExample

#RemnantGatheringFoJC


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