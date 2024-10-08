BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
OCTOBER 9, BIGGEST PROPHETIC SIGN, more powerful THAN APRIL 82024 MUST SEE!!!
The last great day the feast of Tabernacles is October 9th 2024 and is the biggest sign I have ever seen. This is the sign of the last days beyond anything I have ever seen in my life. And it goes hand in hand with the total solar eclipse over America on April 8th 2024. This video is not only a must-see it is a demand. Your life depends on this. This sign is beyond anything I have ever seen in my entire life


Warning: I made a mistake when I said hazrana was assassinated on October 2nd. I was too impassioned and made a mistake. I cannot redo the video. He was assassinated on atonement in September. Sorry I made that mistake


This is a link for Canadian prepper dealing with the hurricane hitting on Florida for October 9th


https://youtu.be/A_6AkTOeRmc?si=2kzVNRbh0R3QrjRO


This is a link for Revelation and the stars as you must see



https://youtu.be/np7tad9Dvj8?si=UcOHFfVazOyOEqRr



You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


I desperately ask you to go to the warning website of Larry McGuire to learn more of what is really going on this Earth at larrygmeguiar2.con

