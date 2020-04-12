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The Mark of The Beast
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34 views • April 12, 2020
In recent events we have seen the spread an epidemic which has been labeled a pandemic due to the uncertainty of the contagious results, which has rapidly spread over the face of the earth, which has been utilized by the Media and Governments of the world alike to create widespread panic amongst its citizens that has resulted in panic buying and hoarding of essential supplies such as Toilet paper, PPE and Cleaning supplies. I don’t think the world has ever seen so many germophobic clean freaks as we have in recent months.
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