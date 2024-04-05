Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Battle for Chasov Yar Begins
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1017 Subscribers
60 views
Published Yesterday

The battle for Chasov Yar begins: the enemy publishes maps and footage of the breakthrough to the outskirts of the city

 ▪️Ukrainian military analysts publish new maps and report on the dangerous situation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Chasy Yar area, to which the Airborne Forces broke through.

▪️"The stage of key battles in the direction of the city begins."

▪️"Yesterday, Russian units, supported by 32 armored vehicles, launched an attack in the direction of the city of Chasov Yar.

▪️The assault group of the Russian Armed Forces managed to reach the eastern part of the city, the Kanal microdistrict, land foot troops and take positions along Zelyonaya Street at the point

📍 48.59611, 37.8868

▪️"The Russians attacked with armored vehicles a few meters from the first houses of Chasov Yar. The landing party occupied trenches on the outskirts of the city, reached Zelenaya Street. This is the outermost street of the city from Bakhmut."

RVvoenkor

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket