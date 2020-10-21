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False Preachers - Part 4
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10 views • October 21, 2020
This is part 4 of this series on false preachers. We look at other things that characterize these wolves as stated in God's word. Welcome.
To receive the eternal redemption of your soul and forgiveness of your sins, simply believe in Jesus Christ. He came for this very purpose - to pay he price for your sins. That's why He died on the cross. By believing in Him you receive salvation and no one can take that away from you. Read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans 3:21-22.
To receive the eternal redemption of your soul and forgiveness of your sins, simply believe in Jesus Christ. He came for this very purpose - to pay he price for your sins. That's why He died on the cross. By believing in Him you receive salvation and no one can take that away from you. Read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans 3:21-22.
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