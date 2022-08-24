Deliverance From The Temptations of the Flesh! 15 Cries To Chase Away The Demons of Impurity!

Mother and Refuge of the End Times





August 23, 2022





A Mother and Refuge Article:





Dealing With Temptations, Reflection 1: Chasing Away Temptations Against Purity





“You cannot chase away an evil thought as you can drive away a dog with a stick.”





In his book “How to Resist Temptation” Fr. Francis Remler recommends that we do not argue with the temptation or give it any undue attention, but rather to remove ourselves from the temptation and to immediately occupy ourselves with some other thing. He tells us that we should not attempt to face the temptation head on. It is suggested that we do not try to face the temptation head on, but rather refuse it any space in our mind and go to battle with it indirectly.





https://motherandrefuge.com/dealing-with-temptations-reflection-1-chasing-away-temptations-against-purity/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ub5JfNg4hus