𝗔𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗠𝗨𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 AGAINST #FriendlyJordies

No idea who this dude is but a quick check of his YT channel - he is big Down Under and is outspoken against their corrupt politicians, reason enough that one of those crims would try and whack him.
Source @𝙀𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.