This Is the Most Unhinged Man Hockey Has Ever Seen...

Sometimes truth outpaces fiction. And in the case of Bill Goldthorpe, it didn’t just outpace it, it left it in the dust. Known to hockey fans around the world as the man who inspired Ogie Ogillthoorphe in slapshot.Goldthorpe’s life has been a nonstop brawl, both on and off the ice, for over four decades. Now 72, he’s still carrying that same fire, that same reckless edge that made him legendary. This is his insane true story. #hockey #nhl #icehockey #slapshot #starngerthanfiction