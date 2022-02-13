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Where Is the Fear Coming From? (Spiders, Fear of Heights Example)
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50 views • February 13, 2022
Original:
https://youtu.be/T_aBPtNYLBs
20120128 Overview Of Divine Truth - Summary Of The Universe
Cut:
53m47s – 57m48s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“ANYTIME ANYBODY’S IN FEAR, THEY ARE WITHDRAWING LOVE FROM YOU.”
“WHEN LOVE IS WITHDRAWN FROM A CHILD, THAT’S WHEN IT FEELS PAIN, EVERY SINGLE TIME.”
https://youtu.be/T_aBPtNYLBs
20120128 Overview Of Divine Truth - Summary Of The Universe
Cut:
53m47s – 57m48s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
“ANYTIME ANYBODY’S IN FEAR, THEY ARE WITHDRAWING LOVE FROM YOU.”
“WHEN LOVE IS WITHDRAWN FROM A CHILD, THAT’S WHEN IT FEELS PAIN, EVERY SINGLE TIME.”
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