© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reverence4all.life - Personal Belief Affirmations
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 24, 2021
A non-denominational Personal Beliefs response to unethical medical mandates, coercion, bullying, sanctions, and; discrimination. #Reverence4all #animalrights #protectnature #nogmo #nogreenpass #fetalcells #healthfreedom
In exercise of the Universal Human Right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion,
I HEREBY SOLEMNLY and SINCERELY DECLARE that I hold dear the following Personal Beliefs and Ethical Principles.
From my journey through Life’s experiences, I have developed an increasingly deep REVERENCE for ‘Mother Nature’, in all her manifestations, and I BELIEVE in EQUAL RESPECT for all forms of life on earth.
I AM OPPOSED to any form of genetic modification, genetic manipulation, or genetic engineering, and I will not knowingly accept any ‘GMO’ products or processes. It is my Belief that Genetic Engineering is inherently wrong and dangerous to the human race.
I OBJECT to any tinkering with the genetic codes of humans, or, indeed, of any other life form. I do not feel that mankind has any right to interfere with Nature, attempting to ‘Play God’ in this way. I regard the current course of science, in conducting vile human-animal genetic experiments, to be utterly grotesque, repugnant and evil.
I ALSO CONDEMN the manipulation of viruses and other organisms in dangerous ‘gain of function’ experiments.
I AM OPPOSED to any laboratory use of aborted fetal cells, clones thereof, fetal cell cultures and fetal cell-lines, whether this use be in the course of research, experiment, development, production or testing.
I AM OPPOSED to the suffering and slaughter of animals in laboratory research, experiment, development, production or testing.
I WHOLEHEARTEDLY CONCUR with the view that ‘It is supreme human arrogance to think that we can inflict this torture on animals in labs without it coming back to bite us.’
I AM OPPOSED to the censorship, ‘de-platforming’, and suppression of Natural Medicines and Traditional Treatments.
I SUPPORT completely unfettered freedom of choice for each person in all aspects of his or her personal healthcare, without any coercion, sanction, or discrimination.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In exercise of the Universal Human Right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion,
I HEREBY SOLEMNLY and SINCERELY DECLARE that I hold dear the following Personal Beliefs and Ethical Principles.
From my journey through Life’s experiences, I have developed an increasingly deep REVERENCE for ‘Mother Nature’, in all her manifestations, and I BELIEVE in EQUAL RESPECT for all forms of life on earth.
I AM OPPOSED to any form of genetic modification, genetic manipulation, or genetic engineering, and I will not knowingly accept any ‘GMO’ products or processes. It is my Belief that Genetic Engineering is inherently wrong and dangerous to the human race.
I OBJECT to any tinkering with the genetic codes of humans, or, indeed, of any other life form. I do not feel that mankind has any right to interfere with Nature, attempting to ‘Play God’ in this way. I regard the current course of science, in conducting vile human-animal genetic experiments, to be utterly grotesque, repugnant and evil.
I ALSO CONDEMN the manipulation of viruses and other organisms in dangerous ‘gain of function’ experiments.
I AM OPPOSED to any laboratory use of aborted fetal cells, clones thereof, fetal cell cultures and fetal cell-lines, whether this use be in the course of research, experiment, development, production or testing.
I AM OPPOSED to the suffering and slaughter of animals in laboratory research, experiment, development, production or testing.
I WHOLEHEARTEDLY CONCUR with the view that ‘It is supreme human arrogance to think that we can inflict this torture on animals in labs without it coming back to bite us.’
I AM OPPOSED to the censorship, ‘de-platforming’, and suppression of Natural Medicines and Traditional Treatments.
I SUPPORT completely unfettered freedom of choice for each person in all aspects of his or her personal healthcare, without any coercion, sanction, or discrimination.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.