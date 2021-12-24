Reverence4all.life - Personal Belief Affirmations

A non-denominational Personal Beliefs response to unethical medical mandates, coercion, bullying, sanctions, and; discrimination. #Reverence4all #animalrights #protectnature #nogmo #nogreenpass #fetalcells #healthfreedom

In exercise of the Universal Human Right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion,

I HEREBY SOLEMNLY and SINCERELY DECLARE that I hold dear the following Personal Beliefs and Ethical Principles.

From my journey through Life’s experiences, I have developed an increasingly deep REVERENCE for ‘Mother Nature’, in all her manifestations, and I BELIEVE in EQUAL RESPECT for all forms of life on earth.

I AM OPPOSED to any form of genetic modification, genetic manipulation, or genetic engineering, and I will not knowingly accept any ‘GMO’ products or processes. It is my Belief that Genetic Engineering is inherently wrong and dangerous to the human race.

I OBJECT to any tinkering with the genetic codes of humans, or, indeed, of any other life form. I do not feel that mankind has any right to interfere with Nature, attempting to ‘Play God’ in this way. I regard the current course of science, in conducting vile human-animal genetic experiments, to be utterly grotesque, repugnant and evil.

I ALSO CONDEMN the manipulation of viruses and other organisms in dangerous ‘gain of function’ experiments.

I AM OPPOSED to any laboratory use of aborted fetal cells, clones thereof, fetal cell cultures and fetal cell-lines, whether this use be in the course of research, experiment, development, production or testing.

I AM OPPOSED to the suffering and slaughter of animals in laboratory research, experiment, development, production or testing.

I WHOLEHEARTEDLY CONCUR with the view that ‘It is supreme human arrogance to think that we can inflict this torture on animals in labs without it coming back to bite us.’

I AM OPPOSED to the censorship, ‘de-platforming’, and suppression of Natural Medicines and Traditional Treatments.

I SUPPORT completely unfettered freedom of choice for each person in all aspects of his or her personal healthcare, without any coercion, sanction, or discrimination.

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