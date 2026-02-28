They’re getting ready for war' Ex-Antifa reveals inside the far-left | Documentary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
In recent years, America has seen a wave of far-Left violence, from the murder of Charlie Kirk, to the shooting at an ICE facility in Texas; from attempts on Donald Trump’s life, to the killing of a healthcare CEO. Across the country, radical activists claim they’re fighting “fascism.” But their war is increasingly against ordinary citizens. In this film for GB News, Steven Edginton explores far-Left extremism. He speaks with an ex-member of Antifa, protestors outside of an ICE facility in Portland, and journalists documenting the dangerous rise in Left-wing extremism.