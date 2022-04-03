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Modern fashion changes to naked women as feminist matriarchal earth rulers vilified Christian values
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144 views • April 03, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022).
The Illuminati NWO earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million human children, are using their Hollywood media to brainwash the evil End Times generation, in order to vilify Christian women’s godly fashions, and to make them cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to eliminate gender difference and remove God’s spiritual protection to bring in their NWO’s Satanist reptilian hybrid elites’ LGBTPB androgynous child sex slave society.
Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO COVID-19 Coronavirus human specie extermination biochemical weapon vaccine and human replacement 5,000 year old plan’s Atlantis priestess New Age Wicca witch Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminists, who are torturing and lesbian raping and sacrificing and eating 12 million human specie children, are lying when they say that the past women’s fashion was all dark gloomy colors, and restrictive and oppressed, and the corsets were a male chauvinist conspiracy to oppress women by torturing them to wear things that make men lust after the women sexually by exhibiting their bodies to attract men’s eyes. We have human specie women who are speaking out about the lies of the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal “Hansel & Gretel witch” matriarchal rulers, whose 5,000 year old goal is to revive their Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim pagan civilization of naked feminist rulers running around eating aborted babies, and sacrificing children to Satan Lucifer, and creating hybrid humans, and eating humans as livestock specie, and running a dystopian feminist witch society that God destroyed with Noah’s flood. They are only deceiving the 5 billion foolish sinful wicked End Times generation human specie populace, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, but they cannot deceive the very few remnant of God’s real Christians true Church who they are now trying to kill frantically by cooking them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. The corsets were very loose and practical, and there were many different clothes for different activities. They were not all dark gloomy colors and restrictive and tormenting as the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist world rulers make it sound like, but they were very feminine and colorful and decorative. Now, since the Western feminist nations’ End Times modern fashion has been deliberately corrupted by the Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” Draco-gene reptilian hybrid elites, the women are now walking around in pagan reptilian clothing which are half naked. All these reptilian hybrid nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite witches are inverting their cloned hybrid human avatar bodies into the opposite gender so that their male spirits are using men’s bodies converted to women’s bodies and their female spirits are using women’s bodies converted to men’s bodies to further confuse the humans’ genders. A lot of them are hermaphrodites who have both male and female genitals to rape and sodomize both human boys and girls. You cannot tell the difference between a male reptilian hybrid person and a female reptilian hybrid person, and since they have sex changes now, you cannot tell if a male ape hybrid person is really a female ape hybrid person and vice versa. Satan Lucifer has made a genetic-engineered mess out of God’s Creation.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
The Illuminati NWO earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid feminists, who are torturing & lesbian raping & sacrificing & eating 12 million human children, are using their Hollywood media to brainwash the evil End Times generation, in order to vilify Christian women’s godly fashions, and to make them cross-dress in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to eliminate gender difference and remove God’s spiritual protection to bring in their NWO’s Satanist reptilian hybrid elites’ LGBTPB androgynous child sex slave society.
Satan Lucifer’s Illuminati NWO COVID-19 Coronavirus human specie extermination biochemical weapon vaccine and human replacement 5,000 year old plan’s Atlantis priestess New Age Wicca witch Draco Pleiadian Mantis reptilian hybrid earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers feminists, who are torturing and lesbian raping and sacrificing and eating 12 million human specie children, are lying when they say that the past women’s fashion was all dark gloomy colors, and restrictive and oppressed, and the corsets were a male chauvinist conspiracy to oppress women by torturing them to wear things that make men lust after the women sexually by exhibiting their bodies to attract men’s eyes. We have human specie women who are speaking out about the lies of the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal “Hansel & Gretel witch” matriarchal rulers, whose 5,000 year old goal is to revive their Noah’s days Atlantis nephilim pagan civilization of naked feminist rulers running around eating aborted babies, and sacrificing children to Satan Lucifer, and creating hybrid humans, and eating humans as livestock specie, and running a dystopian feminist witch society that God destroyed with Noah’s flood. They are only deceiving the 5 billion foolish sinful wicked End Times generation human specie populace, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, but they cannot deceive the very few remnant of God’s real Christians true Church who they are now trying to kill frantically by cooking them alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes and rooms. The corsets were very loose and practical, and there were many different clothes for different activities. They were not all dark gloomy colors and restrictive and tormenting as the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist world rulers make it sound like, but they were very feminine and colorful and decorative. Now, since the Western feminist nations’ End Times modern fashion has been deliberately corrupted by the Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” Draco-gene reptilian hybrid elites, the women are now walking around in pagan reptilian clothing which are half naked. All these reptilian hybrid nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite witches are inverting their cloned hybrid human avatar bodies into the opposite gender so that their male spirits are using men’s bodies converted to women’s bodies and their female spirits are using women’s bodies converted to men’s bodies to further confuse the humans’ genders. A lot of them are hermaphrodites who have both male and female genitals to rape and sodomize both human boys and girls. You cannot tell the difference between a male reptilian hybrid person and a female reptilian hybrid person, and since they have sex changes now, you cannot tell if a male ape hybrid person is really a female ape hybrid person and vice versa. Satan Lucifer has made a genetic-engineered mess out of God’s Creation.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Keywords
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