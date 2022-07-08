A Right To Self-Defense

Disarmed, Defunded

* Your right to defend yourself is being taken away.

* Dems are destroying the right to self-defense.

* They know nothing about firearms.

* The goal is to make sure you can’t defend yourself.

* Self-defense is the cornerstone of all liberty.

* If you can’t defend your own life and property, you have no rights at all.

* It’s not actually about guns; it’s about power.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-self-defense-cornerstone-liberty





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309264604112