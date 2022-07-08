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A Right To Self-Defense
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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116 views • July 08, 2022

Disarmed, Defunded

* Your right to defend yourself is being taken away.

* Dems are destroying the right to self-defense.

* They know nothing about firearms.

* The goal is to make sure you can’t defend yourself.

* Self-defense is the cornerstone of all liberty.

* If you can’t defend your own life and property, you have no rights at all.

* It’s not actually about guns; it’s about power.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-self-defense-cornerstone-liberty


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309264604112

Keywords
libertysecond amendmentgun controlself defensebill of rightstucker carlson2nd amendmentself protectiontyrannygun confiscationviolent crimeconcealed carrygun grabconstitutional rightscivil libertiesclaire mccaskillkim gardnergun crackdown
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