A Right To Self-Defense

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Disarmed, Defunded
* Your right to defend yourself is being taken away.
* Dems are destroying the right to self-defense.
* They know nothing about firearms.
* The goal is to make sure you can’t defend yourself.
* Self-defense is the cornerstone of all liberty.
* If you can’t defend your own life and property, you have no rights at all.
* It’s not actually about guns; it’s about power.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-self-defense-cornerstone-liberty
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 7 July 2022