Maricopa Audit Update XVII

This afternoon, it was discovered that “the entire database” for the 2020 General election, showing the “Results Tally and Reporting,” has been deleted!

100 Percent Fed Up reports– President of the Arizona Senate Karen Fann has written a letter to Chairman Sellers, demanding answers.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Maricopa County Elections Officials DELETED ENTIRE DATABASE from Voting Machines - Including "All Election Information" from Main Database -- With Copy of Senate Letter

Here is the letter to Maricopa County Supervisor Chairman Jack Sellers from Arizona Senate President Karen Fann:

Dear Chairman Sellers:

I am writing to seek your assistance and cooperation in the resolution of three (3) serious issues that have arisen in the course of the Senate’s ongoing audit of the returns of the November 3, 2020, general election in Maricopa County.

I. Ongoing Non-Compliance with the Legislative Subpoenas

The first issue concerns Maricopa County’s apparent intent to renege on its previous commitment to comply fully with the legislative subpoenas issued on January 13, 2021, which, as you know, Judge Thomason found were valid and enforceable.