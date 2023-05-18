Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump Jr with Col Douglas Macgregor - Ukraine, Russia SMO - Discussion of Wars - May 15, 2023
167 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago |

I'm sharing this video, originally titled  '1,000,000 Russian soldiers now marching to the Polish border' - Col Douglas Macgregor S.C. with Donald Trump Jr 

Uploaded to YouTube, at 'Douglas Macgregor', May 17, 2023Col Douglas Macgregor Straight Calls - Analysis of breaking news and in-depth discussion of current geopolitical events in the United States of America and the world. Recorded May 15, 2023.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket