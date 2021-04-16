Dr. Carrie Madej DO Tells Truth about Covid 19 Vaccine plus Official Sources for this Information

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This REAL HONEST Doctor of Internal Medicine from Georgia tells the truth about the Warp Speed Covid 19 vaccination! I checked to make sure she was indeed a doctor & I fact checked everything she says and you will see official sources for the information she shares in this video. From Luciferase, Hydrogel & Nanotechnology to Genome Editing, engineered "Gene Drive" & "Gene Extinction" technology. It's all real right now and planned for inclusion in the Covid 19 Vaccine. I show you the patents for them all & DARPA had a hand in creating most of these technologies. Share this video with everyone you know. Be a watchman on the wall and help to blow the Shofar by sharing this video. Educate those you love before it's too late!!