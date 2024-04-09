The PeopleUnited Pledge
Published 14 hours ago
PeopleUnited was formed to form a grassroots based movement that has a voice that is guided by spiritual principles in all that we do, represents the will of the people, demands that our civil and inalienable rights are respected in all circumstances, honors the family unit as the foundational pillar of our society, and requires that all economic-related government decisions must support “We the People”. We are asking that everyone who agrees with these principles take this pledge.
We can all agree that these Five Principles of PeopleUnited.net must guide government all policies. When we have come together with strength in numbers, unity, and solidarity, we will be ready to return control of our government to the will of the people.
