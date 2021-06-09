California & Texas - Alberta Changes Coming

Follow the money: Gavin Newsom recall editionThe forecast for this summer is hot, with high wildfire risk and a fever-pitch campaign to determine the political fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom.The fight to recall Newsom has already consumed state politics, with the governor in campaign mode since March and both sides already reporting millions of dollars in the bank. Although the recall date has not yet been set, it will be the second major election in as many years and a third is on the way in 2022.Texas governor signs legislation penalizing cities that defund the policeIn a series of four bills, the Texas legislature cracked down on cities with populations of over 250,000 people or more that attempt to dismantle police funding.Defunded municipalities will have their property tax revenue withheld, and all profits will then be distributed to the Texas Department of Public Safety to pay for "state resources used to protect residents."CNN Loses Nearly 70% Of Its Viewers Since Trump Left OfficeRatings from Neilsen Media Research reported Tuesday indicated that CNN lost 67% of its total viewers since January, when Donald Trump left the White House.During the primetime hours of 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. (EST), CNN lost around 65% of its total viewers since January. In the critical 25-54 age demographic, the network lost 71% of its viewers for both the day and primetime.Avi Lewis to run for federal NDP in B.C. ridingDocumentary filmmaker Avi Lewis will run in the next federal election as an NDP candidate, he announced Monday.Lewis is expected to be acclaimed as the NDP candidate for the riding of West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country during a campaign launch scheduled for Saturday. Liberal MP Patrick Weiler currently holds the seat.As co-founder of progressive group The Leap, Lewis has pushed for major reforms to Canadian policy to respond to the climate crisis, inequality and racial injustice, championing a Green New Deal for Canada.Project Confederation petitions for independent Alberta amid separation sentimentsAs talks of Alberta separating from the federation continue to swell following a Liberal victory in the federal election, a new group has come forward to petition the provincial government to take steps towards independence, without seceding from the Canadian Confederation.READ MORE: Separatist talk renews in Alberta following Justin Trudeau Liberal victoryProject Confederation is an independent group and a subsidiary of the Alberta Institute, an independent, third-party, libertarian public policy think tank.The group started prior to the federal election, and began circulating a petition and open letter to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.'Albexit': Why this economist thinks Alberta could separate from CanadaAs Albertans take to the streets and the roads to demand better support for the struggling oil and gas sector, one public policy expert says the province could go the way of the Brits.Jack Mintz, a president's fellow at the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy, wrote in the Financial Post Wednesday that an "Albexit could be the next big shock."The column comes a day after the federal government pledged more than $1.6 billion in mostly loans to support Alberta's ailing energy sector after the price of crude tumbled to $11 a barrel in late November.Mintz spoke to As It Happens host Carol Off about what he calls Alberta's "nuclear option." Here is part of their conversation.