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Michael Yon: We're On the Edge of Global Holodomor & World War Three
Geopolitics & Empire
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870 views • August 03, 2022

Michael Yon discusses the energy crisis from Germany and how Europeans are looking to freeze this winter. The "flash to bang" is slow, right now there's plenty of food, but production is in sharp decline. We're going into global famines which will affect everyone on the planet. These circumstances are all due to government and globalist policies related to climate, migration, etc. The elites are trying to run farmers out of business. They want to make us their cattle and serfs, the complete control of humanity is what they're shooting for. We're arguably already in WWIII. Pandemic, war, and famine go together, they're the triangle of death. If you get one, you get the other two, every time, no exception. Most serious famines don't last for more than two years, but some can last up to ten years. Yon even expects cannibalism. NATO can't tie its shoe and it looks like the EU will fall apart.


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Websites

Website https://michaelyon.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon


About Michael Yon

At age 19, Michael Yon became the one of the youngest people ever to successfully complete Green Beret training. Over the next six years he learned what it takes to be accepted into one of the United States’ elite and unconventional warfare units. His Green Beret experience taught him the art of observing and surviving in the most dangerous environments on earth. Combining his skills as a writer and a photographer, and with the encouragement of fellow veterans, Michael began his correspondent career by traveling to Iraq in December of 2004. That was the first step in his nearly 20 year journey—traveling the globe to report on world events firsthand. He has traveled to more than 80 countries including China, India, Bhutan and Vietnam.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpenergychinaww3bidenpandemicukrainecannibalismfaminedroughtholodomorwwiiidavostaiwanfood shortagehungerwefklaus schwabgreat resetmichael yon
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