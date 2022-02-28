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WUP 101-3 Years of Covid-19, Vaccines and Lock-downs- Walter Veith & Martin Smith (Indonesian Subtitle)
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51 views • February 28, 2022
A discussion on 3 years of Covid-19, vaccines and Lock-downs. Will all the rules be lifted? Will our world ever get back to normal? Or will our world even get worse? Here Prof. Walter and Martin Smith are discussing all possibilities.
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