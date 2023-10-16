Delusional Grandeur or Lies from a Cold Bitch - The Israeli Ambassador to the UK - "There is No Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza"

Kay Burley: "Whats the view on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza this morning?"
The Israeli ambassador to the UK: "There is no humanitarian crisis..."
"There isn't?"
"There isn't"
Hey, if you have seen all the terrible videos of what Israel has done and gotten away with for so long, you would be feed up with this shit too. Cynthia
Adding:
Office of the Israeli Prime Minister: There is currently no truce in Gaza or entry of humanitarian aid in exchange for the release of hostages.
