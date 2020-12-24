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Te amo a ti - GuitarraVallenata Puntera - Estrellas Vallenatas
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7 views • December 24, 2020
Aprende de forma sencilla y paso por pasos la entrada punteada del tema "Te amo a ti" de Sergio Amaris, interpretado por "Las Estrellas Vallenatas".
Tono: RE
Afinación: Dos comas arriba.
La transcripción de punteo en formato PDF se encuentra en la página oficial.
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Puntera
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=6b27bee9-a25a-475c-b09d-181e822d0364
☑ Tecnicas para puntear:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Experimental
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=42953bac-11a8-41e6-a0fd-d7776879da8d
📨 Contacto: [email protected]
🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
📣 dejando tu comentario;
👉 dejandome saber porqué gustó/disgustó;
🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
Tono: RE
Afinación: Dos comas arriba.
La transcripción de punteo en formato PDF se encuentra en la página oficial.
🔗 Listas automáticas:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Puntera
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=6b27bee9-a25a-475c-b09d-181e822d0364
☑ Tecnicas para puntear:
☑ GuitarraVallenata Experimental
https://www.brighteon.com/watch?playlistId=42953bac-11a8-41e6-a0fd-d7776879da8d
📨 Contacto: [email protected]
🏡 Sitio oficial: https://guitarravallenata.org
👣 Pasos a seguir para mostrar aprecio a mi contenido:
👁 viendo mis vídeos de principio a fin
📣 dejando tu comentario;
👉 dejandome saber porqué gustó/disgustó;
🗣 y compartiéndolo con tus redes sociales.
#GuitarraVallenata #Vallenato #Valledupar #Guacharaca #Colombia
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