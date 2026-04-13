How to Spot a Psyop

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The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) effectively nullifies the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948, which explicitly forbids information and psychological operations aimed at influencing U.S. public opinion. The State Department and Pentagon can now go beyond manipulating mainstream media outlets and can directly disseminate campaigns of misinformation to the U.S. public. The first major news event to break after these amendments to the NDAA were made into law was the Sandy Hook shooting.
The NDAA Legalizes the Use of Propaganda On the US Public
https://www.businessinsider.com/ndaa-legalizes-propaganda-2012-5
A Guide to Mainstream Media ‘Fake News’ War Propaganda
https://21stcenturywire.com/2017/02/14/fake-news-week-a-guide-to-mainstream-media-fake-news-war-propaganda/
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