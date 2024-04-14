On Today's Bible Believing Bible Studies, Bro. Robert teaches on "The Bride Of Christ", Just who is this bride of Christ? Some say that it is not the church cause we are Christ's body, but let's just see who it is. Please watch to find out what it is all about. Intro/outro---"Face To Face" played by Bro. John Varney, and used by permission. Bible Believing Bible Studies are held on the "KJBRD Podcasts & Bible Studies group on Discord of Bro. Robert Reynolds, every Sunday morning at 9am Philippines time.

