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Uruguay arrived in the United States for the World Cup and were greeted with sniffer dogs and full security checks.
This came a day after their plane was denied clearance to even enter US airspace — leaving Bielsa's squad stranded at a resort in Mexico the night before their opening match, with FIFA and the airline busy blaming each other and the pre-match press conference cancelled.
This is the country that can't screen a football squad without racial profiling — but you can walk into Walmart and buy an AR-15. 🤷♂️
Welcome to World Cup 2026.