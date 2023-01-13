https://gettr.com/post/p24um3me73b
2023.01.12 Back then, no one believed that the Sequoia Capital was a threat to the U.S. and is a part of the “shadow government”.
当初没人相信红杉资本是美国的威胁，红杉资本是影子政府之一。
