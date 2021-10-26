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Psycho Cop Cracks The Skull Of A Man In Broad Daylight For No Reason!
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254 views • October 26, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G1xJOaLaaSNx/
This is attempted murder or murder depending on the outcome. Police are 99% psychopaths across the world and deserve zero respect on how they've gone along with insanity for 20 months now. What kind of society have we become?
This is attempted murder or murder depending on the outcome. Police are 99% psychopaths across the world and deserve zero respect on how they've gone along with insanity for 20 months now. What kind of society have we become?
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