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ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΔΑΣ: ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΥΠΟΥ CONVOY ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΤΤΑΒΑ 03/02/2022
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80 views • February 04, 2022
ΕΚΤΑΚΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΔΑΣ: ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΤΟΥ CONVOY ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΙΑΣ 2022
Συνέντευξη τύπου παραχώρησε η ηγέτης του Convoy Ελευθερίας 2022 στον Καναδά, κυρία Tamara Leach που ξεκίνησε αυτή την οργάνωση. Η συνέντευξη δόθηκε το απόγευμα της Πέμπτης 03/02/2022 την 6η ΜΕΡΑ παρουσίας του Convoy στην πρωτεύουσα του Καναδά, Οττάβα, και δόθηκε στο ξενοδοχείο Marriott Hotel στην οδό Kent.
Συνέντευξη τύπου παραχώρησε η ηγέτης του Convoy Ελευθερίας 2022 στον Καναδά, κυρία Tamara Leach που ξεκίνησε αυτή την οργάνωση. Η συνέντευξη δόθηκε το απόγευμα της Πέμπτης 03/02/2022 την 6η ΜΕΡΑ παρουσίας του Convoy στην πρωτεύουσα του Καναδά, Οττάβα, και δόθηκε στο ξενοδοχείο Marriott Hotel στην οδό Kent.
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