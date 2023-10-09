Ai Awareness (The technology takeover)🤖🦾🦿

Artificial intelligence or AI commonly known has been a big influence in our social and everyday lives since its inception.





Over the past 5 years AI has improved over leaps and bounds that it has reach a level of excellent quality. So much so that most programmers and developers has overlooked the impact it has created.





It is now brought to the attention of many tech companies these machine and robotics has even learn to advance and modify its learning capabilities

Beyond that of other technology.





With every advancement there have been mishaps along the way, should be be cautious to monitor the progress of AI evolution, cautious to except advancements and self improvement.





Will the rouge decisions change the outcome and effects that we have seen over time. Can we trust them to hold moral and constitutional authority over our country or will this be a hostile takeover led by Sentiment technology…..





