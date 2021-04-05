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AOC a 'full blown nincompoop': Panahi
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141 views • April 05, 2021
Sky News host Rita Panahi says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has gone “full blown nincompoop” for suggesting the use of the word “surge” when it comes to the crisis at the border is attempting to invoke a “militaristic frame".
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