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NWO scumbag says "We can go beyond the biblical God"
Yeah, nah. Good luck with that.
Yuval Noah Harari: "Very Soon, We Will Be Beyond the God of the Bible"
"In the Bible, God is the Creator. His chief power is to create; it creates animals and plants and humans according to his wishes. Now we are gaining this power to create life, just like God. And in a way, we even go beyond the biblical God."
https://rumble.com/v1d04p7-yuval-noah-harari-in-the-future-the-elite-doesnt-need-you.html
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Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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