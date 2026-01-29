💥Precision strikes by a Forpost-RU UAV on Ukrainian infantry & buildings, using laser-guided weapons

💥🇺🇦 Precision strikes by a Forpost-RU UAV on Ukrainian infantry and buildings, using laser-guided weapons.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry Working With SpaceX to Block Starlink on Russian Drones

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense is already working with SpaceX to address the issue of Russian UAVs using the Starlink system, Defense Minister Fedorov said.

“I’m grateful to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and personally to Elon Musk for their swift response and for beginning work on resolving the situation,” he wrote.

Earlier reports said Starlink terminals had been used on Russian drones, raising concerns on the Ukrainian side.

From Flight radar this morning:

Up to six EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft are reportedly heading toward Naval Station Rota, likely for onward deployment to the Middle East as part of reinforcements for potential strikes on Iran.

They are being supported by KC-46A aerial refuelling tankers operating under callsigns GOLD31, GOLD32, GOLD41, and GOLD42.

💬🇮🇷 More U.S. reinforcements in motion toward the Middle East.

USAF F-35A fighters — previously staged in Puerto Rico as part of operations tied to Venezuela tensions — are now en route to Morón Air Base in Spain, a key staging point for U.S. forces heading east.

In support of these movements, KC-46A refueling tankers have been spotted using callsigns GOLD71/GOLD72.

💬🇮🇷 The US continues to expand its air grouping in the Middle East with aircraft of various roles.

Recently, additional Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aerial refuelling tankers and Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft were deployed to the region. In the near term, a Boeing WC-135R Constant Phoenix is also expected — a flying laboratory used to detect traces of nuclear materials in the atmosphere. Earlier, a C-130J Combat King II search-and-rescue aircraft arrived as well, typically deployed when there is a risk of aircraft losses and crews may need to be recovered on the ground.

In practical terms, to complete a large strike grouping comparable to what was assembled during Desert Storm, the only missing element is heavy bomber aviation — B-1B Lancer, B-52, and B-2 Spirit bombers (with the latter reportedly expected within the next 48 hours). Almost everything else is already in place.

The composition and scale of the air deployment — especially when combined with US allied capabilities — suggests preparations for a renewed attempt to decisively cripple Iran’s nuclear program, despite Trump’s public claims that earlier B-2 Spirit strikes had already accomplished that goal.

In parallel, the US is also actively relocating air and missile defence systems from within the country.

Over the past couple of days, around nine C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft have either departed or are preparing to depart from Fort Hood. The base hosts two THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) batteries of the US Army’s 62nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. In total, roughly 16 US transport flights have been conducted from this site to Europe alone.

According to Axios, the Trump administration is hosting senior defense and intelligence officials from Israel and Saudi Arabia for talks on Iran this week as President Trump considers military strikes.

The Israelis came to D.C. to share intelligence on possible targets inside Iran.

The Saudis, meanwhile, are highly concerned about a potential regional war and are trying to help broker a diplomatic solution.