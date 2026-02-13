BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Jacob Rothschild Speaks: Keep Our Bloodline Pure & My Family Created Israel Hitler Vs. Rothschild
jeffhertzog
jeffhertzog
2 followers
Follow
96 views • 1 day ago

NO HATEFUL COMMENTS AS I WILL DELETE THEM! YOU WILL BE BLOCKED AND BANNED FROM THIS CHANNEL!

Jacob Rothschild Speaks: Keep Our Bloodline Pure & My Family Created Israel Hitler Vs. Rothschild

Jacob Rothschild readily admits that the royal bloodline of the Edomites has created Israel. This is the most evil family in the world and the truth the Rothschild (named Bauer before the 1760s) Family are NOT Semites (Descendants of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and the 12 Tribes of Israel (of Shem), but are Decedents of Japheth, White Caucasian Europeans and of the Old Khazarian Empire going back to the 6th Century and Ancient Khazaria is today in modern Ukraine, parts of Russia, etc. Some of their bloodline, Zelensky, Putin, Stalin, Lenin, Trotsky and even Hitler! A REAL Jew/Hebrew is NOT white, but dark skin!. If you haven't seen the John Todd audio recordings, who was the biggest Illuminati defector ever, who clearly stated the Rothschilds are the head of the Illuminati and also control the world's money supply. Regardless of this truth there is NO excuses to have any hate on the common people who call themselves Jews! In the Dispensation of Grace there is no difference in God's Eye! See --> https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Romans-3-29/ also ALL are sinners before God! https://www.kingjamesbible.me/Romans-3-23/


If you like my work please bless it by donating and there are 3 ways!

My website https://www.jeffhertzog.net where you can donate PayPal Thank You! (and Give Send Go)

My Give Send Go Page https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffhertzog

You can support also with Walmart Gift Cards since I am a Carnivore/Low Carb/Organic and use Natural Supplements - link https://www.walmart.com/ip/Basic-Blue-Yellow-Spark-Walmart-Gift-Card/654950389

and use my email [email protected] and it will go directly to my account.

Thank you all for your support!

Keywords
israeljaphethrothschildkhazarjacob rothschildkhazarian
