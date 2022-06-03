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Biden Funded COVID-19 Development
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43 views • June 03, 2022
Unbelievable, but true! Hunter Biden’s Laptop, as well as U.S. Department of Defense documents show the horrific truth that the Biden crime family's funding COVID-19 research at one of the numerous DoD biolabs in Ukraine before anyone even knew what COVID-19 was. Watch this video and you will see actual DoD expenditure documents that prove taxpayer money was misappropriated specifically to pay for COVID-19 development more than three months before the World Health Organization even named the man-made bioweapon. Emails found on Hunter Biden's notorious laptop also connect him to the funding of this unlawful research.
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