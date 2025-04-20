BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Episode #63 - Silenced & Subverted: The Collapse of Wokeness and The Chaos of Open Borders w/ Sean Parker
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
The Conscious Man 7 Podcast
46 views • 1 week ago

In this episode we welcome first time guest Sean Parker who is an artist, writer, musician, specialises in art, cultural theory and justice reform.


Since gaining a Masters degree in Fine Art from the University for the Creative Arts in 2003 he has published a number of books, albums and articles, he lived in Istanbul for ten years, performed at or curated many festivals, given a TED talk, been played on BBC Radio, and had some of his work exhibited at London’s South Bank.


He was born in Exeter in 1975, currently lives on the West Sussex Coast, he writes on cancel culture, politics, justice reform and he is a critic of the extremes of 'progressive' culture.


Connect with Sean via any of the links below:


Books: https://www.amazon.co.uk/stores/author/B06XZ76F5Y

Music: https://open.spotify.com/artist/54AfbvLmprsXNalXs2xUJi

Art: https://seanbwparker.collexart.com/Artist.asp?ArtistID=51458&Akey=H2Z6Y64C&ajx=1

Twitter/X: https://x.com/seanbwparker


Connect with me via any of the links below:


Fountain - https://fountain.fm/show/1Tgn3yHym3UmGUQecY8B


Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7


YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@TheConsciousMan7Podcast


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790


Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/

@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/


Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246


Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)

https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)


Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/theconsciousman7podcast


Locals - https://theconsciousman7.locals.com/


Email - [email protected]


Keywords
censorshipapocalypsesourceopenbordersescapingthematrixcollapseofwokeness
