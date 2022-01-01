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EXPLOSIVE VIDEO FROM GROUP OF 500 DOCTORS AND SCIENTISTS EXPOSES PFIZER INJECTIONS
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132 views • January 01, 2022
EXPLOSIVE VIDEO FROM GROUP OF 500 DOCTORS AND SCIENTISTS EXPOSES PFIZER INJECTIONS
BREAKING: Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more. For the PDF of this presentation visit: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
The Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA), a group of more than 500 independent Canadian doctors, scientists, and health care practitioners, blows the lid off of Pfizer’s clinical trials, the vaccine roll out based on bad science, and Pfizer’s conflicts of interest.
The Pfizer Vaccines Do More Harm Than Good
Explosive Video from Group of 500 Doctors and Scientists Exposes Pfizer Injections
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/knKL7m72Llem/
BREAKING: Pfizer's own 6 month report data on its COVID-19 inoculation shows that greater illness and death in the inoculation arm than the placebo arm. Plus, poor trial design, missing data, underpowered studies, passive surveillance and more. For the PDF of this presentation visit: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good/
The Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA), a group of more than 500 independent Canadian doctors, scientists, and health care practitioners, blows the lid off of Pfizer’s clinical trials, the vaccine roll out based on bad science, and Pfizer’s conflicts of interest.
The Pfizer Vaccines Do More Harm Than Good
Explosive Video from Group of 500 Doctors and Scientists Exposes Pfizer Injections
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/knKL7m72Llem/
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