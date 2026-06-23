THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 63: Abomination of Desolation

Jesus spoke about the abomination of desolation and the revelation given to the prophet Daniel. The name has a double meaning because it is attributed to the man described in the Bible as the Antichrist and the Roman army. The God-man prophesied that evil would stand in the holy place of the temple.

Jesus also warned His followers to flee to the mountains when this entity appeared and their lives would be spared. The title “abomination of desolation” refers to two distinct and separate events. The Roman attack culminated with the destruction of Jerusalem and the temple in A.D. 70.

The words of Jesus were fulfilled as one stone was not left upon another. The prophecy also references the great tribulation and the judgment of the Antichrist system before the second return of Christ. When the temple is rebuilt in the future, expect the arrival of a charismatic man who will stand in the holy place and shock the world with the declaration of his divinity.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1966.pdf

RLJ-1966 -- JUNE 9, 2024

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