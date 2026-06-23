BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 63: Abomination of Desolation
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • Today

Jesus spoke about the abomination of desolation and the revelation given to the prophet Daniel. The name has a double meaning because it is attributed to the man described in the Bible as the Antichrist and the Roman army. The God-man prophesied that evil would stand in the holy place of the temple.

Jesus also warned His followers to flee to the mountains when this entity appeared and their lives would be spared. The title “abomination of desolation” refers to two distinct and separate events. The Roman attack culminated with the destruction of Jerusalem and the temple in A.D. 70.

The words of Jesus were fulfilled as one stone was not left upon another. The prophecy also references the great tribulation and the judgment of the Antichrist system before the second return of Christ. When the temple is rebuilt in the future, expect the arrival of a charismatic man who will stand in the holy place and shock the world with the declaration of his divinity.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1966.pdf

RLJ-1966 -- JUNE 9, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
jesusmatthew 24abomination of desolationthe antichristprophet danielthe great tribulationtthe third temple
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida&#8217;s &#8216;Free Kill&#8217; law leaves grieving families with no day in court

Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ law leaves grieving families with no day in court

Lance D Johnson
Washington Supreme Court Upholds $35.2 Million Penalty Against Meta Over Political Ad Disclosure

Washington Supreme Court Upholds $35.2 Million Penalty Against Meta Over Political Ad Disclosure

Edison Reed
U.K. Court Convicts Two Ukrainians in Arson Case; Media Blame Russia Despite Police Finding No State Link

U.K. Court Convicts Two Ukrainians in Arson Case; Media Blame Russia Despite Police Finding No State Link

Garrison Vance
New research reveals how consistent sleep schedules shield heart health and elevate mood

New research reveals how consistent sleep schedules shield heart health and elevate mood

Jacob Thomas
New Study Links Strength Training to Lower Dementia Risk, Longer Life

New Study Links Strength Training to Lower Dementia Risk, Longer Life

Morgan S. Verity
Ground-penetrating radar scans reveal compelling evidence of Noah&#8217;s Ark in Turkey

Ground-penetrating radar scans reveal compelling evidence of Noah’s Ark in Turkey

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy