WION: 30AUG22 - New Artillery Attack as IAEA Heads to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

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Ahead of the IAEA visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a new set of latest satellite images have appeared which showed the damage from an artillery attack to the roof of a building right next to the nuclear reactors at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
#Russia #Ukraine #ZaporizhzhiaNuclearPowerPlant