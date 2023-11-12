Create New Account
Live Chat with Paul; -162- General UFO vid + news catchup - AARO Head steps down - Grusch claims
TheOutThereChannel
#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels #UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps) (0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted! (rough time locations) [00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show [00:01:00] (1b) Coming Up! General Catchup on UFO stuff [00:02:00] (1c) dot dot dot - Paul checks the streams and bits on what hes been udoing [00:18:00] (2) Topic Begins - Fill in after show Paul warps up for the night.... cheers Paul. Extra! had the AI noise filter got rid of the feed back sound the guy was playing LOL.. OBS nvidia kit for you I guess.. I wonder if I should use basic filtering now then dam it.. more play needed. Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group All Links can be found here to socials and beyond! https://linktr.ee/totclinks our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com *** If you want to support my work with a donation as low as $1 a month then thanks very much *** ALL footage FAIR USE to reviews, criticism, fact checking and education a transformative work with commentary with some Parody.

