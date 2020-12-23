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¿Qué piensas del Tenebroso Experimento 25? 😱🍕💀 Deja tus comentarios
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14 views • December 23, 2020
Imaginar un mundo idílico donde las personas tengan todo lo necesario para vivir. Ejemplo: un paraíso socialista totalitario donde todos son iguales. ¿Sería un paraíso esa jaula ideológica?, ¿Qué sucedería con el paso del tiempo?, ¿De aumentar la población esta sociedad subsistiría?, ¿En algún momento podrían enfrentarse por obtener comida?, ¿Se aplicaría la ley del más fuerte para sobrevivir?. Estas situaciones son comparables con la investigación del doctor John Calhoume quien en el Experimiento 25 utilizó una ciudad de ratones para demostrar cómo las sociedades podrían colapsar.
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