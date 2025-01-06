1/5/2025

Ezekiel 38:2-6 Gog-Magog Update

Intro: On the snow day I would like to do something that very few pastors and preacher and Bible teachers do…..speak on Bible prophecy! The Bible is true because it claims to the be the word of God. The only words of God. It claims to be the truth of God. It claims that Jesus Christ is the only way to be saved from the wrath of God because of our sin. That is a big claim. How does the Bible back it up? Bible prophecy. I can give you one prophecy….just one…… of hundreds in the Bible…..that will prove to you the Bible is the word of God. Here it is…..Daniel 9:25Know therefore and understand, that from the going forth of the commandment to restore and to build Jerusalem (march 5, 444 BC) Ezra unto the Messiah the Prince shall be seven weeks, and threescore and two weeks: the street shall be built again, and the wall, even in troublous times. 26 And after threescore and two weeks shall Messiah be cut off, but not for himself: (March 30-April 2, 33 AD Jesus entered Jerusalem as the Messiah and was crucified four days later by others) This was written 538 years before Jesus was born….Nehemiah 2:5-6 Send me to Judah, to the city of my fathers tombs, that I may rebuild it….so it pleased the king to send me…March 5, 444 BC.