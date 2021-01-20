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The Seed War For Total Control Part 4
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24 views • January 20, 2021
A Seed War For Total Control
Part 4 – Satan Wasted No Time
The Serpent – A Murderer, Liar, Thief
Satan’s desire to usurp his Creator as God (Isaiah 14:12-15) and the resulting rebellion (apostasy) led him and a third of the angels to lose their positions in heaven (Rev. 12:4) and to be cast into another dimension. I would also encourage you to read Ezekiel 28.
Satan’s Character
Murderer - Satan sits in the lurking places of the villages; in the secret places he murders the innocent; (Psalms 10:8) for Satan was a murderer from the beginning (John 8:44).
Liar - and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it. (John 8:44)
Thief - The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. (John 10:10a)
Part 4 – Satan Wasted No Time
The Serpent – A Murderer, Liar, Thief
Satan’s desire to usurp his Creator as God (Isaiah 14:12-15) and the resulting rebellion (apostasy) led him and a third of the angels to lose their positions in heaven (Rev. 12:4) and to be cast into another dimension. I would also encourage you to read Ezekiel 28.
Satan’s Character
Murderer - Satan sits in the lurking places of the villages; in the secret places he murders the innocent; (Psalms 10:8) for Satan was a murderer from the beginning (John 8:44).
Liar - and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it. (John 8:44)
Thief - The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. (John 10:10a)
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