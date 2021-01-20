The Seed War For Total Control Part 4

A Seed War For Total Control

Part 4 – Satan Wasted No Time

The Serpent – A Murderer, Liar, Thief

Satan’s desire to usurp his Creator as God (Isaiah 14:12-15) and the resulting rebellion (apostasy) led him and a third of the angels to lose their positions in heaven (Rev. 12:4) and to be cast into another dimension. I would also encourage you to read Ezekiel 28.

Satan’s Character

Murderer - Satan sits in the lurking places of the villages; in the secret places he murders the innocent; (Psalms 10:8) for Satan was a murderer from the beginning (John 8:44).

Liar - and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it. (John 8:44)

Thief - The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. (John 10:10a)