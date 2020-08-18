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BLM Thugs Kick Man In Head and Attack Woman in Portland
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10 views • August 18, 2020
Rioters in downtown Portland detain man who had a car crash. They force him to sit on the ground while they search his belongings. One of them runs up and kicks him in the head, instantly knocking him out.
More Footage - https://banned.video/watch?id=5f3ad584d
https://realfreenews.com/
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f3ad584d
More Footage - https://banned.video/watch?id=5f3ad584d
https://realfreenews.com/
https://banned.video/watch?id=5f3ad584d
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