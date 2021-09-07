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A PARABLE'S LIFE ONE
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12 views • September 07, 2021
The Most High and Christ has given me parables to speak for years showing examples of faith, humbleness, pride, just every day learning and growing in Christ. Christ spoke in parables and I am only his servant that he is using to speak through. All glory and praise to The Most High and Christ. Pray that you are blessed through these parables (teachings) and that it bring changes and repentance in your life towards Christ. We are living in the last and evil days. Acts 2:38.
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Free Stock Footage Videos
https://www.videezy.com/
Other channels of videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKxEtbyozZtN211NDbkQY6Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgws42EhsdNcltlyToN2iGw
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samaria
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0FtaNJ2NqSCQ/
https://rumble.com/user/TheWORK
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ
https://truutube.com/channel/1631493181/JozAKing
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