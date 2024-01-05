Hunter Biden reportedly filming documentary to 'set the record straight'

'Fox News Saturday Night' host Jimmy Failla joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss how the effort is tied to the 2024 election and his take on the White House reportedly throwing a 'morale-boosting' party for staffers.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html