Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tennessee student’s suspension over memes sends ‘dangerous’ message: lawyer
channel image
NewsClips
3700 Subscribers
20 views
Published a day ago

A Tennessee high school suspended a student for posting memes that made fun of the principal. Lawyers say the school violated the student's free speech rights. #foxnews #fox

Keywords
current eventseducationtennesseedangerousmemes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket