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Dominion Bible Code v23; v17 had 6 new Prophecies from Timothy V. Dixon, one from Donna Rigney, six from Kim Clement and four from Robin Bullock and now Mike Lindell on Packet Capture PCAP results. V20 added Balm from Timothy Dixon and Canada Breadcrumbs Key from Barry Wunsch’s 12/14/2021 ElijaStream with Steve Schultz. V20 added Durham, Lin Wood and Harvest V21 added Trudeau and “shout into fragments/ cover the mouth/Fast their Mule from Mamre” after watching “2000 Mules” by Dinseh D’souza. V23 adds SolarWind, Orion, smart or wise matic, selection code and hammer.