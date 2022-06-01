FULL SHOW: Clinton Crime Family Gets Away Again? Democrats Free One Of Their Own In Durham Investigation

Americans are once again reminded we live in a two tiered system of justice where those in the elite political class never face justice for their crimes while the average American faces scrutiny from law enforcement constantly for trivial mundane victimless developments everyday. A truly sad day for America where once again it appears Hillary Clinton will never be punished for all her crimes. Will this same treatment be applied to the Biden crime family? Some Republicans hope not. Attorney Tyler Nixon joins to discuss. Meanwhile, the leftist agenda to indoctrinate and enslave continues. From disarming Americans to teaching your kids about sex before they hit puberty, this is the Democrat agenda for American children. A great Marine Veteran Dr. Cordie Williams is running for Senate in California. California has a big day approaching to making sure this great American patriot can get into office. He is also a guest today.